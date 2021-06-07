Linda Schultz Dunfield, 73, of New Castle, Ind., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren.
Linda was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Houston, Mo., the daughter of Robert and Imogene Schultz. She went to elementary and high school in Houston and was in the graduating class of 1966. She lived many years of her adult life in Kansas City, Mo., where she met her husband, Gary Dunfield. Linda and Gary were married July 12, 1970.
Linda had a strong faith and witness to others, and she most recently was a member of Grace Baptist Church in New Castle, Ind. She always had a positive attitude, loved having fun and loved her family with all her heart. Her love and care for her children and grandchildren was unwavering and all encompassing. God, family and friends were her life. She believed in living life to the fullest and making one’s life mission to love others and spread the word of God. Linda had a truly beautiful soul.
Survivors include: her mom, Imogene Schultz of Houston, Mo.; her husband, Gary of New Castle, Ind.; son, Scott Dunfield (wife Lisa) of Omaha, Neb.; daughter Gina Hamilton (husband James) of New Castle, Ind.; stepson, Gary Lee Dunfield of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters, Carol Collins (husband Gary) of Jefferson City, Mo., and Sarah VanZandt (husband Charles) of Springfield, Mo.; three grandsons, Kenton and Luke Dunfield and Timothy Hamilton; and three granddaughters, Grace and Lillie Dunfield and Annika Hamilton. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and a host of extended family and friends.
Linda’s joyful spirit, strong faith, easy smile and warm heart will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Schultz.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Denny Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Baptist Church, 2649 Q. Ave., New Castle, Ind., 47362. You may share a condolence or memory of Linda at www.hinsey-brown.com.
