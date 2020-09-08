Lillian Augusta Malam, nee Pounds, 93, daughter of Lewis and Nora (Winingar) Pounds, was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Corning, Ark. She died Sept. 6, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
She was the third daughter of Lewis and Nora and grew up working alongside her father and brothers in the tobacco fields. The family moved to north Missouri where Lillian graduated valedictorian of the Cox District School in Fawcett, Mo.
Lillian met Gene Everett Malam at the Nellie Donnelly garment factory in St Joseph, Mo. The two married Jan. 27, 1946, in Troy, Kan. They spent their lives in many areas of Missouri before moving to the White Rock Community, where they purchased a farm in 1965. She was a member of Oak Hill Christian Church.
Lillian and Gene had 11 children. When her youngest started school, Lillian took a job with the Houston School District in 1976. She prided herself in her work, enjoying all the extra school kids who became her family, too. She retired in 2001 after 25 years.
Surviving are her 11 children: Jim (Glenda) Malam, Springfield, John (Marilyn) Malam, Bucyrus, Merilee (Gene) Evans, Rogersville, Diane (Stan) Moore, Houston, Margaret (Craig) Chester, Lowry City, Chester (Leslie) Malam, Bucyrus, June (Roger) Ice, Houston, Charlie (Lisa) Malam, Bucyrus, Gail (Charles) Moreland, Columbia, Jeff Malam, Willow Springs, Tina (Chris) Grateke, Tebbetts; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; siblings Julius Pounds, Tilitha (Joe) Waicekauskas, Barkus (Carolyn) Pounds, Mabel Pounds, Betty (Stan) Draper, George (Pat) Malam, Mary Malam and Pam Henson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Lewis, and Nora; sisters, Emily (Joe) Creeley and Mildred (Fred) Kautzman; brother, Lewis “Bud” Pounds; and an infant sister, Vivian Pounds.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to White Rock Cemetery.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Christian Church. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Oak Hill Christian Church with Don Crockett and Tim Hill officiating. Burial is in White Rock Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers are Richard Pyle, Jody Malam, Jim Moore, Tim Malam, Sam Moreland and Cheston Malam. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Jansen, Dave Beeson, Scott Franklin, Robert Chester, Cameron Chaney, Skylur Malam, Justin Tobin, Chris Saltzman, Duane Whitaker, Quincy Williams, John Thomas and Chris Iott.
