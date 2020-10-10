Leonard DeSalme Hebert, 72, was born Aug. 29, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., to Orville and Charlotte DeSalme Hebert. He passed away Oct. 6, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
Mr. Hebert married Patsy Lee Hebert on Jan. 6, 1967. They had eight children: Robert, Lenny, Anna, Charlotte, Michael, Raymond, Jennifer and William. They also raised several grandchildren over the years.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and just spending time with his family and friends. He also liked to work on the many vehicles that he owned.
Mr. Hebert spent more than 30 years working for the area townships and took great pride in his work.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; his parents; his sons, Raymond and Robert Hebert; a great-granddaughter; a granddaughter and great-grandson.
Mr. Hebert is survived by his son, Jamie Hebert of Summersville; daughter, Anna Anderson of West Plains, daughter, Charlotte Keeling, of Eminence, a son, Michael Hebert of Summersville, daughter, Jennifer Blackwell of Salem, son, William Hebert of Summersville; and two great friends who were as close as brothers, Eddie Dewitt and Bob Hunt.
Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment was in the Midvale Cemetery.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
