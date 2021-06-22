Leo Ceplina, 83, son of Joseph and Mary Wasniewski Ceplina, was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Knowlton, Wis. He passed June 20, 2021, at his home in Raymondville, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings, Frank, Al, Jacob, John, Glenn, Joseph and Carol.
He is survived by his children, Mike Cook and Julie Raines of St. Louis, Mo., Joe Ceplina of Raymondville, Mo., Loretta Hinton and Tim Ceplina of Houston, Mo., and Guy Ceplina of Success, Mo.; his sisters, Loretta Knoblock, Veronica “Roni” Novitzke and Victoria Gwidt of Wisconsin, and Jackie Zenner of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ceplina joined the U.S. Coast Guard at age 19. Shortly after, he married Marilyn Tarrants. He worked a long career with the Teamsters 688 at Tyler Warehouse & Cold Storage Co. in St. Louis, Mo. They moved to Texas County in 1974, where he commuted and eventually resided full time in his retirement. Mr. Ceplina loved playing pranks on his kids, fishing, gardening and playing bingo. He was known as “Lucky” in the bingo hall.
Per his wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. No services are planned.
