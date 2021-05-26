Lenna Virginia Garrison Smith, 93, of Mountain Home, Ark., passed away on May 14, 2021, in Mountain Home, Ark. She was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Raymondville, Mo., the daughter of Riley Ransom Garrison and Burley Artiley Beasley Garrison.
Survivors include: her daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Edith McKinney of Houston, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all 12 of her siblings, and both of her sons, Ricky Ray Smith and Michael Kim Smith.
She grew up and attended school in Raymondville. Later, she got her GED. Mrs. Smith married Ray John Smith on Nov. 18, 1950, in Hardy, Ark. They moved to Cassville in 1964. She became a member of the Butterfield Baptist Church while living here.
Services were Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Burial was at Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking.
To offer condolences, visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com
