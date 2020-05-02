Leland Ray Barnes, 86, was born Nov. 20, 1933, to Ernest and Leta Barnes and passed April 23, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; his brother, Wendell; and sister, Mary Barnes Stringer.
He is survived by his daughters, Leasha Booker and Shana Barnes; and his sons, Daren and Ty Barnes, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Darrell, David and Jim, along with his sister, Zelma, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Barnes spent his early years in St. Louis. The family moved to Willow Springs, where he attended the Willow Springs School District. After graduation, he married Doris Eidson and they began their life in Willow Springs where he accepted a position with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The family moved to Houston, Mo., in 1963 where he later retired after many years serving the department. He and Doris attended the First Baptist Church in Houston until they moved to Nixa in 2005 and enjoyed attending Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield.
Mr. Barnes was an avid golfer and spent many days on Houston’s golf courses. Their move to Nixa provided more golfing as they made their home at Fremont Hills where they enjoyed family, friends and neighbors. Due to health issues, the couple moved to Georgia and lived with their daughter until their passing.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, http://www.hpccr.org .
