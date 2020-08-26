Vernon Lee Mosley, 52, son of Vernon Mosley and Bonnie Wilson, was born March 26, 1968, in Houston. He passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at his home near Houston.

He is survived by his son, Cody; three grandchildren; his parents, Vernon and Kay Mosley of Success and Bonnie Wilson of Houston; brothers, Mike Mosley of Houston and Tim Mosley of Marshfield, sisters, Wendi Kroll of Linn, MaryAnn O’Neil of St. Robert and Erica Smith of Lebanon, along with many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mosley enjoyed hunting, fishing, mechanical work and spending time with family and friends.

He relished playing with his grandchildren and making them slingshots, campfires and stocking caps. He loved to be outdoors tinkering on his own projects and those of others. He enjoyed helping others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arthur’s Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Arthur’s Creek Cemetery with Brad Wallace officiating.

Services are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

