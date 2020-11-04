Lee E. James, 83, was born Aug. 3, 1937, at Montauk. He passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia. He lived in Raymondville from November 1968 until his death.
Mr. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Florence Nelson James; his brothers, Othel, Lorn, Frank and Jessie; and his sisters, Fern, Ethel Warren, Hazel Cummins and Louise White.
Lee is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Jo York; a brother, Kenneth James; son, Dwain James; a daughter, Patti; a granddaughter; three step-children, Gwendolyn "Gwen" McConnell Thomas, Carl McConnell and David McConnell; nine step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was baptized in a creek in 1947 and has attended church in Raymondville for many years. He graduated in 1954 from Salem High School at age 16. In 1959, he married Patsy Perryman, and they had two children, Dwain Lee and Patti Diane.
He worked hard to support his family: 13 years at Caterpillar in Peoria, Ill., and 20 years at the Lee factory in Houston.
Working at Lee Co. is where he met his wife. They were married April 12, 1974, in Vandalia, Mo. He loved hunting, fishing, working in the garden, the St. Louis Cardinals, writing poems and helping fix equipment for neighbors, with his specialty being weed eaters.
Memorials may be made to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Allen Cemetery with Jim Root and Jackie Cooper officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
