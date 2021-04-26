LeAnn Denise Stallcup, 60, of Marshfield, Mo., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Marshfield Care Center, Marshfield, Mo. She was born Oct. 28, 1960, to Herbert (Bob) and Evelyn Fetrow Stallcup in Houston, Mo.
She grew up in the Upton area and attended Houston Schools, graduating in 1979, and was baptized in 2001 and attended Bendavis Church of Christ when she could.
She spent several years working food service at different places, but her favorite job was working at Tracy’s Kennels taking care of the puppies. She loved all animals with a great passion. Her other great joy in life was her niece and two nephews, spoiling them every chance she got as they grew up. They all loved their “Auntie Nee.”
Her favorite pastime was just being home around a bonfire with her friends and family.
LeAnn is preceded in death by her father, Bob Stallcup; and her longtime companion, Dannie Collins.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Stallcup of Bucyrus, Mo.; a brother, Steve Stallcup, of Bucyrus; a companion, Rick Rogers, Charity, Mo.; nieces and nephews, great-nephews and other friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Concord Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Ed Williamson officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.
