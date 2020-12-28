Laura Ernestine (Mings) Hutsell, daughter of the late Ransom Ozia and Rosa (Spencer) Mings, was born May 5, 1930, in Competition, Mo., and passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at Houston House in Houston, Mo. She was 90 years, 7 months, and 19 days of age.
Ernestine married Rass Hutsell on April 5, 1948, in Wright County, Mo. Three children were born to this union, James, Jake, and Janice.
Ernestine worked alongside Rass in everything they did, whether it was farming, cutting wood, making fence posts or mowing cemeteries. After Rass passed away, she sold the farm to her daughter, Janice, and moved to Houston. She worked at Lee Jean Factory and then at Brown Shoe Factory, both in Houston. She also worked at the Houston School District cafeteria in the Green Thumb Program and part-time at the Houston Herald newspaper.
In her spare time, she loved going to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., and also greatly enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s ballgames. She liked to take a walk and go to the Houston Senior Center to quilt with friends. Anytime she was at home, she was usually working on a quilt, too.
Ernestine was a hard-working, independent woman in most every area of her life. She surrendered her spiritual independence to the Lord and trusted Him for her salvation. She was saved at a revival when she was 19 years old. She joined the Houston First Free Will Baptist Church in 1983, and she attended there as long as her health permitted.
Besides her parents, Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Rass, one grandson, Wayne Rumfelt, five brothers, Allen, Noel, “Gene,” Clyde, Ben and Frank, and five sisters, Marjorie, Ivory, Ida, Eunice and Rachel.
She is survived by two sons, James Hutsell and his wife, Beulah, of Graff, Mo., and Jake Hutsell and his wife, Beth, of Bucyrus, Mo.; one daughter, Janice Rumfelt and her husband, John, of Graff, Mo.; two sisters, Maxine and Rosalea; five grandchildren, Pamela Robertson and her husband, Bert, Alicia Hutsell, Calem Hutsell and his wife, Stacie, Casey Hutsell and his wife, Kim, and Ryan Rumfelt and his wife, Leanna, 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends who will dearly miss her.
Graveside services for Ernestine Hutsell were 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Green Mountain Cemetery with Danny Delcour officiating. Song selections were “Amazing Grace/My Chains Are Gone,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Chances Are.”
Pallbearers are Jake Hutsell, John Rumfelt, Ryan Rumfelt, Calem Hutsell, Casey Hutsell and Danny Carter. Honorary pallbearers were James Hutsell, Cainan Hutsell and Jason Rumfelt. Burial was in Green Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas County Gideons or Green Mountain Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
