Larry Raymond Barton, 74, Paragould, Ark, passed away on June 9, 2020, St. Bernard’s Medical Center, Jonesboro, Ark., after a long battle with cancer and congestive heart failure.
He was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Pine Flat, near Hartshorn, to Elmer Everett Barton and Sylivia Elsie Morgan Barton.
Larry attended Houston High School from 1960 until he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1964-1970, including time in Korea, Germany and a tour in Vietnam. Upon his discharge he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, 1972-1976. In 1992, he started attending Lincoln University in Fort Leonard Wood and graduated in 1993. In 1994, he attended heavy equipment school in Linn where he graduated the same year.
He married his sweetheart Burma Snyder on June 26, 1968, while he was on active duty and they settled wherever the military sent them. Upon discharge they settled close to his birthplace in Missouri, where they spent 52 years of marriage together. They moved to Paragould, Ark., at the beginning of 2020.
Mr. Barton loved his hot rods and classic cars, including his 1966 Belvedere.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; younger sisters, Patricia and Sylivia; older brother, Utah; and younger brother, Ivan.
It was his wishes that there would be no viewing, visitation or funeral. He wished for his military headstone to be placed in the family cemetery and his ashes to follow.
He is survived for his wife, Burma Snyder Barton of Paragould, Ark.; daughter, Lesa Stacey of Paragould, Ark., three grandchildren, a great-grandson and brothers, Gary Barton of Richland; Ronnie Barton of Bucyrus; Lonnie Barton of Houston; Alvin Barton of Success, Justin Barton of Hartshorn, Vincent Barton of Houston, Kevin Barton of Licking; and sister, Linda Hildebrand of Caulfield and Brenda Nolker of Lawson, Mo.. and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the famiy suggests memorials to VVA.org (Vietnam Veterans of America), Disabled Veterans of America or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in care of Phillips Funeral Home.
Visit www.phillipsfuneral.org to send online condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.