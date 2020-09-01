Larry Lee “Hap” Landers, age 81, was born on Jan. 25, 1939, in Eldorado, Ill., to Thomas Lee Landers and Velma Mae “Betty” Benson Landers. He was raised by his Mother, Betty, and the man he called “Pop,” Oval Charles “Curly” Heatherly. He passed away at Neighborhoods of Quail Creek in Springfield, Mo., on Aug. 29, 2020, following a battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Cory Neal Hamilton.
Hap is survived by his wife, Bettie Reasor Sperlazza Landers; a brother, Thomas Ray Landers and wife, Mary, of Carbondale, Ill.; a sister, Christina Bean and husband, Mike of Murphysboro, Ill.; stepsons, Lee A. Sperlazza and wife, Sherry, of McMinnville, Tenn.; Michael Sperlazza and wife, Treva, of Wichita, Kan.; and Steve Sperlazza and wife, Kim, of Houston, Mo.; as well as seven step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by nephews, Norman Landers, Charles Thomas Landers and Ian Hamilton; niece, Alexis Stallman; great-nephew, Leland Landers; and great-nieces, Coreynne Stallman, Gwendolyn Hamilton and Rylee Hamilton. Hap also leaves behind extended family, a church family and a host of friends throughout the community.
Hap served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 20, 1962, to Feb. 6, 1964. He was honorably discharged as a SP4. He played the French horn in the Army band.
Larry acquired the stage name “Hap” during the years he performed professionally, and that is the name by which he was fondly referred to by family and friends. He was widely known and highly regarded by the folks in the Houston community and surrounding areas.
Hap was an accomplished organist. All who had the pleasure of hearing him play were fortunate, indeed. He could tickle those ivories and bring music to life!
Hap opened and operated Texas County Auto Parts on April 1, 1978. It was a business he so much enjoyed because of his love for cars and meeting people. After the store closed Hap did several different jobs which ranged from pulling camper trailers to tuning pianos!
He was a classic car aficionado, has owned several and was seen behind the wheel, participating in many parades in Houston.
He and Bettie were avid RV fans, traveling around the area in their many adventures, visiting family and friends and camping at several Missouri lakes.
Hap was a devout Christian and a member of Northside Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, treasurer and organist. He was very devoted to the church and as long as their health permitted, Bettie and he were caretakers of the church.
A memorial visitation and signing of condolence book is 10 a.m. until noon, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
