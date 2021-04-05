LARRY (JAKE) SKAGGS

Larry (Jake) Skaggs, age 65, passed away peacefully in Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston on April 1, 2021.  He is survived by his four children, Tyler Skaggs, Brittany Gilbert, Jacob Skaggs and Sherry Elkins; six grandchildren; sister,  Dana Barton; and brother, Gary Skaggs.

Jake was born on April 1, 1956, to Ernest Skaggs and Leona (Daugherty) Skaggs.  He was a lifelong resident of Texas County, with the exception of the time he spent in the U.S. Air Force at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga.   Jake enjoyed the natural beauty of the Houston area, and he would spend many weekends driving the back roads to explore it.  When at home he enjoyed watching Westerns, eating cheeseburgers and drinking a Pepsi (not a Coke). 

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Brittany Gilbert.  Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

