Larry Dean Postlewait, 68, son of Leslie Wayne and Hazel Ireta Carter Postlewait, was born April 5, 1952, in Houston, Mo. He passed away Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in Bucyrus.
Mr. Postlewait grew up in the Plum Valley community and graduated school at Houston. Never married, he lavished his attention on his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball with his brothers and nephews on the OK Tire team in the ’70s and ’80s. In his later years, his hobbies included bowling, hunting, fishing and family gatherings. He was an avid Cardinals and Chiefs fan.
Mr. Postlewait worked several years for Brown Shoe Factory and after its closing went to work at the Lee Factory. With the closing of the Lee Factory, Larry became the primary caregiver for his mother until his health declined and she moved to Houston House.
He accepted Christ in later life.
Mr. Postlewait is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joyce Shaffer, Lois Mings and an infant; and his brothers, Virgil and an infant.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert of Houston, Jerry, Leslie and Ed, all of Bucyrus; his sisters, Shirley Weber of Lynchburg and Dorothy Petty of Roby and other family and friends.
Larry’s greatest joy in life was his family. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was always there for birthday parties, graduation celebrations and weddings.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Albert Weber officiating. Burial was in Union Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.