Kenneth William Overman, 61, passed away Feb. 5, 2021, in Licking, Mo. He was born May 16, 1959, in Agana Heights, Guam.

Kenneth is survived by his three children, Kenneth Overman II, Rebecca Overman and Samathia Lewis; mother, Martha Overman; two brothers, Robert Overman and Glenn Overman; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Overman served in the U.S. Army for six years. His hobbies included reading, fishing and games of all kinds.

A memorial service is noon Saturday, March 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Licking.

Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments