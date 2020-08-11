Kenneth (Kenny) Lee Martin, son of Herschel Wesley and Hazel Kathleen (Tipton) Martin, was born on Nov. 25,1951 and went to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 9, 2020. He was 68 and 9 months of age.
Kenny was united in marriage to Kathy (DeWitt) Martin on Oct. 17, 1970 in Harrison, Arkansas. To this union, two daughters were born: Carrie (Martin) Christeson and Terri (Martin) Wood.
Kenny had many joys in his life which included being a brother, husband, father and grandfather. He spent his life working hard and devoting countless hours to provide for the ones he loved. He had a knack for carpentry, a keen business sense and was always fair to anyone he dealt with. Carrying a larger than life personality, Kenny never met a stranger and put a smile on every face he saw. He enjoyed traveling to watch NASCAR races with his brothers, nephews and sons-in-law. Kenny’s main enjoyment in life was spending time with Kathy and their grandkids in Branson or wherever adventure could be found.
Kenny dedicated his life to The Lord on Sept. 15, 2013. He is preceded in death by his best friend and the love of his life, Kathy. His brothers Phillip, David (Bode) and brother-in-law Larry; sister Shirley and father Herschel.
He is survived by his two daughters, Carrie Christeson and husband Darrell, Terri Wood and husband Shane, and four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Nathan Christeson and wife Natalie, Michael Wood, Audra Wood and Spencer Christeson. Along with his mother Kathleen, brothers Marlin and Kevin (Joe), his sisters Gail and Kelli, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who became family.
A graveside memorial is 3 p.m. Thursday August 13, in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pastor Bill Kelly and Pastor Donnie Wells will officiate. The family requests memorials to the Cabool Victory Worship Center in his memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements were made under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
