Kenneth Joel Fortune, age 56, son of Jean Cole and the late Harold Fortune, was born Aug. 10, 1964, in Houston, Mo. He passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at his home in Raymondville, Mo.
Kenny graduated from Houston High School in 1983.
He married Michelle Young, and to this union two children were born, Kendra and Dalton.
Kenny is preceded in death by his father, Harold Fortune. He is survived by his mother, Jean Cole of Raymondville, Mo.; his children: Kendra Fortune of Lowell, Ark., and Dalton Fortune and wife, Tara, of Prairie Grove, Ark.; four grandkids, Grady Shelton, Emma Fortune, Payton Fortune and Raylin Fortune; his sisters, Kathy (Mike) Thomure of Mountain View, Mo., Karen (Mark) Weinberger of Houston, Mo., Patricia Fortune and fiancée, Mike Yates of Raymondville, Mo., and Kimberly (Herbert) Akers of Raymondville, Mo.; two aunts, Jewell Lovins of Doniphan, Mo., and Marilyn Bland of Eminence, Mo.; with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Kenny joined his latest family by becoming a correctional officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2014. End of watch for this officer was Aug. 27, 2020.
Prior to his last endeavor, he had numerous job titles: UPS driver, mail carrier, Evans Sports and bread delivery driver.
He loved playing football, going fishing and hunting with his buddies.
Kenny will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Heaven Club, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Brian Smith, Al Williams, Cody DeWitt, Tyler DeWitt, Bobby Fortune, Wesley Fortune, Dalton Fortune and Brandon DeWitt. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Pursifull, Matt Little and Quentin Smith.
