KENNETH BRANSON

Kenneth Allen Branson, 75, went to be with our Lord Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Slidell Baptist Church with burial in Slidell Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.
Todd Stevens will officiate.
Pallbearers include Craig Fitzgearld, Bubba Stastny, Bradley Burger, Branson Burger, Karson Stastny, Tye Chandler, Josh Copeland and Scott Hayes.
Kenneth was born April 26, 1945, to Kenneth H. and Mildred Geneva (Baker) Branson in Vallejo, Calif. He graduated Houston High School in Houston, Mo. Kenneth was united in marriage May 22, 1965, to Marlene Bell Moise in Graff, Mo. He was a member of Slidell Baptist Church and a retired contractor. Kenneth was a member of Wise County Antique Car Club and Piston Head Auto Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred Branson, and his sister, Sandra Branson.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Marlene Branson of Slidell; his daughters, LaDawn Fitzgearld and husband Craig of Krum, Karla Stastny and husband Bubba of Celina, and Krista Burger and husband Bradley of Pilot Point; his grandchildren, Cassidy Copeland and husband Josh, Presley Chandler and husband Tye, Brittney Burger, Chandler Fitzgearld, Kennedee Stastny, Branson Burger and Karson Stastny; his great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Jaxton and Jhett Copeland, and Banks Chandler; his sisters, Leona Hancock and husband Johnny, Marilyn Crewse and husband Leonard, Brenda Hayes, Cindy Hartman and husband Danny, and Jan Moise; his brother, Monte Branson and wife Debbie; extended family and a host of friends.
