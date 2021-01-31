Kenneth Joe Barnes, 90, died peacefully at Missouri Veterans home in St. James on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Stone County, Mo., the son of Lee and Kate (Williams) Barnes.
Ken graduated from Crane High School and then entered the U.S. Navy, serving on the Prichett during the Korean War. After the Navy, he attended Central Christian College in Bartlesville, Okla., where he met Katherine Gillespie, who was his wife for 64 years.
Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing. Perhaps even more, he enjoyed telling every move he and the critter made before, during and after the shot. Ken took up woodworking after retirement and made numerous tables and benches which are now in the homes of friends, family and friends of friends. He enjoyed working in a variety of woods, cedar and sassafras being two of his favorites. He also loved felling big trees.
Ken is survived by his wife Katherine, son Ken, daughter-in-law Feng, grandson Jacob and daughter Alice.
Memorial services are planned after the COVID-19 scare has passed.
Cremation arrangements under direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
Send an online condolence at www.rollacremation.com
