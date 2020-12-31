Phyllis “Kaye” Katherine (Bodenhamer) Roedeske, age 80, daughter of Virgil and Avis (Moody) Bodenhamer was born July 28, 1940, in Detroit Mich. She passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, at Houston House Nursing Facility, Houston, Mo.
Kaye is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Rueben of Elk Creek, Mo., two daughters, Angela (Jimmy) Brooks of Springﬁeld, Mo., and Sandra (Michael) Woodson of DeKalb, Ill.; one stepson Mark Roedeske of Indianapolis, Ind.; one stepdaughter Shannon (Greg) Babcock of Oak Point, Texas; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and several cousins.
Kaye lived in Houston as a small child. She then moved to DeKalb, Ill., where she attended school and graduated from DeKalb High School. She brieﬂy attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
She married Donald Askeland on Dec. 19,1959; and to that union two daughters were born.
She married Rueben Roedeske on Dec. 28, 1995.
Kaye was employed as a bookkeeper for many years at various organizations - retiring from a position with the UAW Local 1268 in Belvidere, Ill., in 1997. She later worked part-time for Taylor Veterinary Clinic in Houston, Mo.
Kaye and Rueben retired to a country home near Tyrone, Mo., in 1997. There, she spent days communing with nature. She was an avid bird watcher - and had many feeders where she journaled the comings and goings of the seasonal species. She had a special chair where she read her daily devotions - and this too, provided a view of her feeders.
As a resident of a tiny community, Kaye supported various eﬀorts. She volunteered and cooked for the annual deer hunter breakfast at the Tyrone Community Center. At election time, she served as an election judge and worked the polls. She provided moral support to Rueben in his role as Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department President.
Kaye was a member of the Central Baptist Church, Houston, Mo. She received Christ as her Savior as a young girl. She enjoyed Bible study. She assisted in many church functions throughout the years. Planning for and serving a Christmas dinner was traditional. She and Rueben, their pastor, and dear friends from the congregation frequently dined out as a group after Sunday services.
She was a lover of animals, horses in particular. It fulﬁlled a lifelong dream when she was able to have her horses Crissy and Scotty in pastures on the acreage surrounding their home. She was also bonded to the dogs that were in residence through the years - Princess, Tipper and Precious.
Kaye loved ﬂowers and gardening. The setting of their Tyrone home was perfect for many ﬂower beds. The color and varieties of those plantings were of such pleasure to her.
Kaye’s family and friends were a delight to her. She loved to have visitors at their home. She was always ready for an adventure, whether it involved a project on their home, a spontaneous trip to a new location, a family gathering, or a trail ride.
Side note: Kaye loved chocolate.
A few lesser-known facts about Kaye:
•She referred to kitchen tongs as “thongs.” This resulted in some degree of laughter - from giggles to hysteria - depending on circumstance and context.
•She would break into a time step in the kitchen, upon request. She studied dance as a young lady.
•She wanted everyone to love horses as much as she did - and would jump at the chance to purchase cowboy boots for her loved ones.
•She wore high heels like a supermodel and couldn’t pass up a shoe sale!
Kaye was a child of God. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her smile and sweet spirit brought joy to all who knew her. She had a quick wit and genuine sense of humor. She prayed for us, over us, with us. We rejoice as she will now watch over us.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Evans Funeral Home, Houston. No services are planned at this time.
