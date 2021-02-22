Kathy Jo Manier, age 67, daughter of Edward and Lucille Jobe, was born on Feb. 19, 1953, in Cole County, Mo. She passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at her home in Houston, Mo.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her husband, Bob of Houston, Mo.; one son, John of Houston, Mo.; one daughter, Melinda, of Junction City, Kan.; two grandsons, William of Jacksonville, Fla., and Cody of Bucyrus, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy married Bob Manier on July 10, 1976, and to this union, two children were born. Kathy worked for Rees Trucking Company for more than 25 years, and she loved what she did. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting blankets and scarves for her family.
Kathy was a dedicated mother and wife every day of her life. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family, especially her grandsons. She cherished her family above all.
Kathy was the best wife, mom, grandma and friend to everyone she met. She would help everyone if she could. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.