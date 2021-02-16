Katherine (Kate) Lorene Smith was born April 6, 1945, in her home in Elk Creek, Mo., to Paul Daniel Goodman Sr. and Edna Irene (Carter) Goodman. Katherine was raised in the Houston, Mo., area with her six brothers and sisters.
Katherine died on Feb. 13, 2021, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo. Katherine was 75 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edna; her husband, Jesse Smith; her son, Danny Smith; her sister, Brenda Stapp; and sister-in-law Betty Goodman.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Smith and husband, Edward Kubicek of Somerville, Texas; daughter, Kelly Cochran and husband, Scott of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Natasha Smith of Destin, Florida; and daughter in love, Brenda Smith of Summersville, Mo.
Katherine was abundantly blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Alyssa Smith of Vienna, Mo.; Ashley (Smith) Collins, husband Michael Collins, Dawson, Joseph and Miranda of Houston, Mo.; Allison Smith of Springfield, Mo.; Alaina Smith of Springfield, Mo.; Matthew Collins, wife Amber, Brilynn, Hunter and Ryder of Navasota, Texas; Levi Collins, Haylie Burdette, Kacie and Kaden of Houston, Mo.; Zachary Cochran, wife Anna, Autumn and Audrey of Pleasant Hope, Mo.; and Jordan Cochran, wife Sydney, Oliver and Rhett of Ozark, Mo.
Katherine is also survived by five brothers and sisters: Shirley Puckett and husband Harold, of Mountain Grove, Mo.; Paul (Bud) Goodman Jr. of Houston, Mo.; Bobby Goodman and wife Reva of Neosho, Mo.; Myrna Allmon and husband Milton of Seymour, Mo.; Jerry Goodman and wife Teresa of Springfield, Mo. Katherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews too many to list.
Katherine attended Houston High School, Houston, Mo., until 10th grade, but that didn’t stop her from learning and growing as she was an avid reader. Katherine and Jesse were united in marriage on Dec. 17, 1960, and spent the next 58 years building a life together settling in the Yukon, Mo., area. Katherine accepted Christ in 1973, at the age of 28, and was an active member of her local church. She made friends easily wherever she was. She loved quilting and spent endless hours making quilts for those she loved. Her strength and perseverance through tough times was nothing short of inspirational. She was unselfish in her giving to those less fortunate than herself, and spent many hours helping and supporting those who needed a friend. Katherine loved her family deeply as noted by the many, many family pictures she displayed on the walls of her home, and if you came to visit, you were sure to receive a tour through all those loved ones she cherished and was so deeply proud of.
Katherine was loved by many, and she will be missed by all those who were blessed to call her mom, grandma, sister and friend!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Doyle Coffman and Michael Collins officiating. Burial is in Big Creek Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
