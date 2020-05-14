Mary Kathleen “Kate” Richardson passed peacefully from this earth, May 13, 2020, in Houston House at the age of 91. She was the third and youngest daughter of Kaga and Viola Ross, born May 20, 1928 in Houston, Mo.
Though the youngest, Kate grew to be the tallest. She was a quiet, dark, and curly-headed beauty known in high school for her musical ability. She played the piano and the saxophone, and she shared her warbly, pure, soprano voice for decades in the United Methodist Church choir.
Kate lived next door to the church in the home she shared with her husband of 69 years, Joe II, the only man she ever kissed, and her two sons, Joe III and Ross.
Kate was known for her devotion to her family. She spoiled her boys, welcomed her daughters-in-law, and folded her grandchildren into open arms while plying them with Little Debbies, her special cinnamon rolls, and crab dip, their favorites.
Kate was slow to judge and quick to love, with a sly wit and a mischievous giggle which was always generated when conspiring or walking with her two life-long friends Liz Watson and Nadine Lilly.
Kate shared her husband's love of the weekend trips to their cabin on the Piney River where a bouquet of Missouri wildflowers always brightened the table.
“Saint Kate,” she was a life well lived and a life well-loved. She will be missed.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nelda Jeanne Elmore, and Joseph “Joe” II, her husband of 69 years. She is survived by her sister, Helen Mae Manier, and her two sons Joe Elmer Richardson III and Ross K Richardson. Other immediate surviving family members include daughters-in-law Kathy Kelly Richardson and Linda Kleager Richardson; grandchildren Noah and Kelly Richardson Dorrance, Mike and Katy Richardson Dieckhaus, Dwayne and Leah Richardson Biddinger; and great-grandchildren, Remy, Zoey, Eleanor, Reeve and Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Allen Cemetery or Downtown Houston, Inc., P.O. Box 170, Houston MO 65483. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation at Evans Funeral Home is 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A private family service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were: Mike Dieckhaus, Dwayne Biddinger, Harry Kelly, Rick Ichord, Scott Gettys and Steve Hutcheson.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.