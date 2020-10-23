Justin Lee Creech, 35, was born April 12, 1985, in Houston, Mo., to Barbara Ellen McVay Shanks and Jerry Joe Creech. He passed away Oct. 15, 2020.
Mr. Creech attended Licking elementary, junior high and high school where he met his fiancée, Britta Nicole Karnes. They had two daughters, Brooklyn Nicole Creech and Ashlyn Brielle Creech.
He had a passion for music, spending time with friends, and most of all was proud of being a dad. He was employed by Storm’s Sawmill, where he was surrounded by many friends that he called family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmothers, Eula Eileen Creech and Margaret McVay; grandfathers, Wright Harmon “Bud” Creech Sr. and Gale McVay; and fiancée, Britta Nicole Karnes.
Mr. Creech is survived by his daughters, Brooklyn Creech and Ashlyn Creech; and other family.
A visitation was noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, Licking. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m., officiated by Kenny Lewis.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Creech’s name may be made to his daughters, in care of, Linda Lewis at Town and Country Bank or at Fox Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
