Timothy Lynn Stalder Jr., age 31, son of Timothy and Anita (Clinton) Stalder, was born June 26, 1989, in Douglas, Ga. He passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
JR attended Houston High School and graduated in 2007. He was active all four years of high school in FFA.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Amil and Mildred Stalder; maternal grandfather, Leon Clinton; and a nephew, Andrew Adams.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Anita; a sister, Amanda Adams and her husband, Ron; grandparents, Jerry and Della Dennis; a nephew, Carson Adams; two special friends, Sarah Sanders and Travis Wildeman; and many other relatives and friends.
JR liked to hunt, go four wheeling, play x-box games with friends, and especially liked sitting with friends at Lone Star Plaza, which was recreated after a fire.
JR will be so missed by his family and the many other friends made throughout the years.
A gathering of friends and family is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Lone Star Plaza at Pine Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.
The family requests memorials be made to the JR Stalder Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Online condolences may be made to www.evanfh.com.
