Joyce Irene (Borneman) McCartha, age 86, daughter of Loyd and Melba (Duffey) Borneman, was born April 11, 1935, at Brownwood, Mo., and passed away July 4, 2021, at the home of her niece and family at Plato, Mo.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin “Bud” Rogers (1955), Ralph Calhoun (1968), Douglas McCartha (2009), and brother in-law, Harold Mayberry.
She is survived by her sister, Janis Mayberry of Plato, Mo.; niece, Susan Spector/Chew (Michael) of Plato, Mo.; nephew, Bradley Mayberry (Kimberly) of St Clair, Mo.; and great nieces and nephew, Lisa Lambert (Kyle) of Plato, Mo., and Brady and Brianna Mayberry of St Clair, Mo.
Joyce was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #240 at Plato, Mo., and attended Pine Creek Baptist Church at Lynchburg, Mo., while her health permitted.
She grew up in Stoddard County, Mo., and graduated from Bloomfield High School at Bloomfield, Mo. After the death of her first husband, Melvin (Bud) Rogers, she moved to Raleigh, N.C., and worked for Merrill Lynch and later met and married her second husband, Ralph Calhoun, an Alaskan bush pilot, and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They owned and operated Tanana Air Taxi until his death in 1968. She later met and married her third husband, Douglas McCartha, a pilot for the FAA. Joyce had a great love for Alaska and resided there for years. Joyce and Doug later lived in Atlanta, Ga., and Oklahoma City, Okla. After Doug’s retirement they moved to Falcon, Mo., where they farmed and raised horses.
Joyce cared about her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to Pine Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Pine Creek Baptist Church at Lynchburg, Mo., on with services beginning at 2 p.m. with Gary Fry officiating. Burial is in Westwind Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Jeff Jones, Megan Jones, Tyler Jones, Jordan Jones, Owen VanZyverden and Kody Shilts. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Lambert, Brad Mayberry, Michael Chew, Donnie Cannon and Jerry Jones.
