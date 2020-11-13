Joyce Darlene Massey, age 83, daughter of Gene and Opal Peters Patterson, was born Nov. 4, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo. She passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in her home at Big Piney, Mo.
On Nov. 24, 1951, Joyce married Clifford “Bud” Massey in Salem, Ark., and made their home in Big Piney where they raised six children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Patterson; mother, Opal Jenkins; stepfather, Pete Jenkins; brother, Kenneth Patterson; her husband; son, Rick Massey; and daughter, Shelby Jenkins.
Joyce is survived by her children, Peggy Ichord of Big Piney, Mo., Linda Hawkins of Big Piney, Mo., John Massey of Owensville, Mo., and Debbie Hartzog of Greenville, Ill.; a brother, Tom Patterson of Holt Summit, Mo.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren: Vickie Isaak, Katrina Sumner, Brayden Bandy, Chloe Kirk, Dean Kirk, Sean Kirk, Savannah Kirk, Stella Kliethermes, Tyler Leroy and Chase Leroy; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Massey enjoyed reading novels, she loved attending her church and listening to Gospel music. Most of all she loved to spend with her family, being a homemaker, and an excellent cook, sharing recipes, eating, laughing and playing games, sharing special moments with all of them. She loved sitting on the front porch to watch the hummingbirds at the feeder.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Big Piney Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at New Life Ministries with Judy Routh officiating. Burial is in Big Piney Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
