Joyce Ann Stoner, 67, daughter of Billy and Joyce Rictor Blaylock, was born March 30, 1953, in Salem. She passed away April 25, 2020, at her home in Licking.
Mrs. Stoner grew up in Lenox and graduated from Salem High School with the class of 1971. She married Dusty Stoner on Nov. 27, 1970, in Lenox. They had four boys, Jay, Paul, Steven and Dan; and one daughter, Deborah, who died at birth.
She is preceded in death by her father; the daughter and a brother, Tom Blaylock.
She is survived by her husband, Dusty Stoner of the home; her sons, Jay Stoner of Licking, Paul Stoner of Jackson, Steven Stoner of Salem and Dan Stoner of St. Louis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Blaylock of Salem, John Blaylock of Illinois and Jerry Blaylock of Summersville; eight sisters, Brenda Julien of Salem, Elizabeth Major of Illinois, Connie Wallace of Licking, Angela Harrison of Salem, Linda Mielke of Illinois, Mary Hudson of Salem, Billie Jean Blaylock of Salem and Trish Callahan of Cherryville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Stoner was saved and baptized at a young age and attended Boone Creek Baptist Church, if her health allowed.
She always worked from home, taking care of her husband and four boys. She loved doing crafts, she built doll houses for her grandchildren and friends, made custom Barbie doll clothes and anything else crafty to keep her hands busy. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers and raising chickens. She was a prayer warrior, always praying for her family.
She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
A private graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Boone Creek Cemetery.
Send an online condolence at evansfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Joyce Ann Stoner Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home at 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo., 65483.
