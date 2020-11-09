Joyce A. Barton was born Nov. 19, 1942 in Le Mesa, Calif. She went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2020.
Joyce is survived by her children, Debbie and Rocky Gaston of Pierce City, Mo., Ron and Lynn Garner of North Aurora, Ill., Tom and Judy Garner of Soledad, Calif., Rick and Linda Garner of Houston, Mo., Penny and Frank Chernowsky of LaRussell, Mo., Kim Barton and Patrick Wilson of Hartville, Mo.; grandchildren, JR and Heather VanNote, Gary Lee VanNote, Jennifer and Andrew Bowers, Chad Hutsell, Joseph Chernowsky, Paulette and Matt Wilson, Carl Hutsell, Nicole and Jacob Wallace, Elizabeth Garner, Travis Garner, Jeremy Garner, Crissy Garner, Amber Garner; 19 great-grandkids, seven sisters and two brothers.
She is proceeded in death by her grandparents, Henry Frank and Amalia Marsch; her parents Henry Marsch and Betty Johnson; her daughter, Terri Lou Barton; sister Betty Baca and one brother.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Union Grove Church in Aurora.
