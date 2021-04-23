Johnnye Pearl Roberts Webb, 95, of Springville, Tenn., passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Mrs. Webb, a former Houston, Mo., resident was the widow of former Houston superintendent John Webb.

She was a retired social worker with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Services were April 21, 2021 at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Springville, Tenn.

