JOHNNIE LEE BARTON SR.

Johnnie Lee Barton, age 72, son of John Robert and Ida (Bell) Barton, was born May 2, 1948, in Salem, Mo. He passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, in Rolla, Mo.
Johnnie grew up in the Raymondville and St. Louis areas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emery Barton, Jimmy Barton, Bobby Moore, Joe Moore and Little Charlie Barton and Marina Hatcher.
He is survived by two sons, Johnnie Lee Barton Jr. and Ronnie Barton of Salem, Mo.; a daughter, Delta Dawn Shelton and husband, Jerry, of Fredericktown, Mo.; a brother, Larry (Jeff) Barton of Salem, Mo.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his cousins and loving caretakers, Avery and Frankie Denise Barton.
Johnnie was a jack of all trades. He worked as a security guard in Arizona, was in the sheet rock and drywall business and landscaping service.
Johnnie enjoyed camping and going to the river. He could stay up all night listening to music and watching Western movies. He liked to drink beer and have a good time.
He wanted to make people happy and enjoyed being with them.
He was a sweet man and will be missed by those who knew and loved him best.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Cremation will follow the services under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
