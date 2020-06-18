Johnnie Lawrence Edgmond was born at Hartshorn, Mo., on Jan. 15, 1942, to John and Mabel Willis Edgmond. He passed away June 15, 2020, at his home in Houston, Mo., at the age of 78.
Mr. Edgmond grew up in Hartshorn and following school he joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 7, 1964, and was deployed to the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, and also received Sharpshooter and Expert Shooter badges for his marksmanship. He was proud to be a veteran and always took great pride in serving his country.
Mr. Edgmond was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Neagle, and they were married 48 years. They have one daughter, Teresa. After he and Elizabeth were married they lived in Independence, Mo., where he was employed by Allis Chalmers. He worked at numerous other jobs throughout his life and later moved back to the farm in Hartshorn where they lived for several years. He enjoyed his life on the farm and was especially proud of his chickens he raised. He also enjoyed raising rabbits and several other animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel Edgmond; a brother, Alton Edgmond; sisters, Leona Kinsworthy, June Smith, Josephine Cross, Mary Cross and an infant sister, Lorene Edgmond.
Mr. Edgmond is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of the home; a daughter, Teresa Stark and her husband Kevin, a grandson and a sister, Georgie Bond, all of Houston, Mo.
He had a good sense of humor and never met a stranger. He was always telling a joke and kidding with people. After selling the farm in 2012, he and Elizabeth made their home at Hamrick Terrace in Houston to be close to their daughter and her family. He was very happy living there and made a lot of friends. He loved visiting with all of his neighbors and sitting on his porch watching the cars pass by.
A graveside funeral service was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Pine Lawn Cemetery at Houston with Pastor Jim Milspaugh and Pastor Nick Melton officiating.
