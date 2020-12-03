Johnnie Eugene Mitchell, age 65, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at his home in Bucyrus, Mo. He was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Houston, Mo., to John W. and Clares (Jordan) Mitchell.
John grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1974. He was proud of scoring 51 points in one season in high school football as a field goal kicker.
He married Judy Williamson Feb. 14, 1976, and to this union four children were born, Alec, Michael, Teri Jo and Kelly.
John is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Judy, of the home; two sons, Alec Mitchell and wife, Rachel, and Michael Mitchell and wife, Alyssa Jordan, both of Bucyrus, Mo.; two daughters, Teri Jo Gentry and husband, Billy of Bucyrus, Mo., and Kelly Yaeger and husband, Jason, of Salem, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Mitchell Campbell and fiancée Kaylee Gee, Presley Yaeger, Elizabeth Mitchell, Claira Mitchell, Curtis Mitchell, Otis Yaeger, Emery Mitchell, Milo Yeager, Amber Hanson and Gauge Hanson; two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Molly; and many extended family and friends.
He enjoyed riding horses and pulling wagons, he participated in many parades throughout the years. He also loved going to watch the chuck wagon races for many years. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and was so glad he got to witness a Super Bowl win this past year of his favorite team. John also loved his kids and grandkids and taking them on wagon rides.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials are suggested to Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Ed Williamson and Paul Murray officiating. Burial was in Hickory Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Dalton Clayton, JW Clayton, Dow Clayton, Tommy Dale Matchell, Jack Campbell, David Hatton, Jeremy Mitchell and Randy Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Reed, and Aaron Lindsten.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.