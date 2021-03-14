Weather Alert

.Heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon into early Monday morning as showers and thunderstorms move through the region. The flooding potential will be high given the recent heavy rainfall over the last 72 hours, high soil saturation, and high streamflows. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Monday morning. * Additional heavy rainfall is expected with showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this afternoon into early Monday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could lead to flooding of streams, creeks, and low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&