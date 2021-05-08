JOHN DWAYNE SIGMAN

John Dwayne Sigman, 65, of West Plains, Mo., passed away on May 6, 2021.  He was born to Elmer and Roberta (Burnham) Sigman on Feb. 10, 1956, in Cabool, Mo. John was a hard worker as a machinist. He loved animals and enjoyed the outdoors through camping, boating, canoeing and fishing.

He was married to Janet (Lovan) Sigman for 19 years until her death in 1995. To this union two children were born: daughter Erin and spouse David Brower, and son Brandon and spouse Victoria Sigman. John later remarried and is survived by daughter Samantha and spouse Zachary Stewart. He was further survived by father Elmer Sigman and three brothers: Elmer Sigman (J.R.) and spouse Georganne, Mike Sigman and spouse Marsha, Kenneth Sigman and spouse Bessie. John was also survived by his five grandchildren: Hailey and Alexis Sigman, Andrew and Grace Brower, and Kellen Stewart and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta (Burnham) Carpenter.

A small memorial service for family will be held at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter or a local organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home, LLC, of Willow Springs.

