Joel David Easter, 66, of Cabool, son of Roy (Bunny) Lawrence and Virginia Marie Easter, was born Dec. 2, 1954, in Ironton.
He passed away Dec. 3, 2020, after a 15-year battle with kidney disease, cancer, stroke and other health issues.
Coach Easter graduated from Central High School in Flat River (Park Hills), Mo., and then continued his education at Mineral Area Community College and Southeast Missouri State University. He later pursued his advanced degrees at Southwest Missouri State University and University of Arkansas.
His coaching career spanned 45 years and nine schools across Missouri. He coached at Central, Norwood, Ellington, Purdy, Houston, Stoutland, Cabool, Seymour and Mountain Grove High Schools. He touched many lives while working as a high school teacher, counselor and coach. During his career he coached basketball, baseball, cross country, football and track.
He won countless “Coach of The Year” honors, district and conference championships and was instrumental in sending many young athletes on to compete at the collegiate level.
Mr. Easter will be remembered as a man who walked his own path and always did everything full throttle. He was a believer of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steve,
Mr. Easter is survived by his wife of 14 years, Rachel Easter; children, Jenny Cofield, Jody Easter, Jordan Easter, Brandon Loman, Dominique Loman and Abbi Smith; brother, Mike Easter; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other friends and relatives.
Coaching was his life, so in lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Joel Easter SCA Boys Basketball Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o the funeral home.
Graveside services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Cabool Cemetery. Interment is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
