Joe Waicekauskas was born on July 26, 1935, on the land near Raymondville, Mo., that has been his home for 85 years, and departed this life in the same place for a better home on Dec. 13, 2020, after a lengthy battle with lupus and cancer.
He was the son of Simonas “Sam the Barber” Waicekauskas and Alzebieta (Neverauckas) Waicekauskas. He was the baby brother of three teenaged brothers, and at a very early age, he was left alone with his elderly parents when two of those brothers went to fight World War II. He has spent his entire life looking after other people, and it was a privilege for his family to look after him at the end. Always a farmer, he was able to increase the size of the Big W Ranch considerably. He was always a hard worker and was well-known for his integrity, generosity and kindness.
On Sept. 16, 1960, he was married to his lifelong sweetheart, Tilitha Ann Pounds, and they lived a life full of blessings for 60 years together. They were blessed with two children, Joe Jr., and Angela, and he was immensely proud of both of them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife’s parents; his brothers, Simonas, Wetol and Pete; his wife’s brother, Bud Pounds; and her sisters, Emily Creely, Mildred Kautzman, Lillian Malam and Vivian Pounds.
He is survived by his wife, Tilitha of the home; his son, Joe Waicekauskas, Jr. also of the home; and Angela Sigler and her husband, John Sigler, and her two children, Catherine Sigler and Joshua Sigler, all of Crofton, Md.; his wife’s brothers, Julius Pounds and Barkus (Carolyn) Pounds; and sister-in-law, Mable Pounds; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Joe was a good person and many men have told his family that they looked up to him when they were young as the kind of person they wanted to be and that they were better men because they once bucked bales for him. His family has always been proud of him.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers, to Texas County Hospice of Care. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
