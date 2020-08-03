Doris Joan Agee passed away on July 30, 2020, in Houston, Mo. She was born in rural Phelps County, Mo., on Aug. 22, 1929, near the modern-day town of Doolittle, to James V. and Martha (Bookout) White.
Joan started her teaching career in the country schools of Phelps County during the late 1940s, even before getting her full degree from the University of Missouri in 1954. She retired in 1984, from the Houston, Mo., school system after a 20-year stint there. She was well-known as the second grade teacher who every year brought her Amazon parrot “Emerald” to the classroom for the children to enjoy. She loved teaching and was always protective and caring toward her students.
Joan married William H. Agee on June 3, 1951, after meeting on the MU college campus. They were married 69 years at the time of her death.
After retiring from teaching, Joan remained active with the Raymondville Blue Heaven Club, in local politics and by doing gardening and light farm work with husband Bill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all five of her siblings: Cornelia (White) Read, Zane White, Zack White, Jay White and Olga (White) Detjen. She is survived by her husband William Agee, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Joan will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the chapel. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, with Pastor Roger Cary officiating. Services were under the care of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Julius Fraley, Dale Boren, Verlin Beasley, Kyle Harlan and Allen Agee.
