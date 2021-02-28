Jimmie Dean Conley Sr. of St. Louis, 86,  passed away Feb. 20, 2021.

Mr. Conley was retired from King Dodge.

Burial occurred at Allen Cemetery, Raymondville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations toward funeral expense.

Michel Funeral Home, St. Louis, directed arrangements.

