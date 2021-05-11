James R. “Jim” Halbrook, 87, of Clinton, Mo., gained his heavenly address early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence in Sedalia, Mo.
Jim was born September 26, 1933, in Salem, Mo., the son of the Rev. James Rudolph Halbrook Sr., and Bessie Elizabeth (Dickenson) Halbrook. On June 5, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in in Houston, Mo., he married Joyce Carrol Goldsberry and she survives of the home. After his love of Jesus, his greatest love was for his wife, Joyce, whom he adored, and for his two daughters, Sandy and Candy.
After high school, Jim received an Associate Degree and a Teaching certificate from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Mo. He worked as a part-time agent at the local State Farm office and moved to Clinton in 1955 to open his own State Farm agency. He expanded from a one-room office to the corner of the Clinton Square in 1975. He retired in December 1997. He was a Certified Life Underwriter and was a friend and mentor to many clients and colleagues over the years.
He was an active lifetime member of the First Baptist Church, Clinton, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Board President, RA leader, Deacon, and sang in the church choir where his warm bass voice was enjoyed by all. He was a charter member of the Clinton Sunrise Optimist Club and served two terms as President. He was also a former Clinton Chamber of Commerce member and President and a member of the former Windsor Lions Club.
He served many years as a Trustee on the Board of Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar. He also enjoyed several years of singing with the Sedalia Chorale. Jim was a friend to all he met. He was quick to enter a ping pong match, play backgammon with his grandchildren, make a run to the donut shop, or simply sit and talk with you for hours. He was known for his quick wit, his contagious smile, his generous ways, and his godly wisdom. He was a faithful servant of his Lord, a devoted husband, a wonderful brother, a loving and funny Papaw, and the best daddy two girls could ever ask for.
In addition to his wife Joyce, survivors include two daughters, Sandra Halbrook and Candace Fowler (Brian), all of Windsor, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Perry (fiancé Javi Rivera Farfán), Gary Glenn Villines Jr. (Katie), Morgan Fowler (fiancé Cole Renick), Carlton Fowler, Camden Fowler, Coleman Fowler and Chapman Fowler; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Silas, Ford, Jack, and Finley Luisa; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Thompson (C. Lee), Surprise, Ariz., and Leta Marie Lough (Gary), Montgomery, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sue Castor (Fred), Camdenton, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles William Halbrook and his wife Christine, an infant brother Arthur Fountain Halbrook, and a sister-in-law, Lou Shelton and her husband John.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church (916 Thompson Blvd.), Sedalia, Mo., with Rev. Jim Downing officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Englewood Cemetery, Clinton. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton.
Friends may also pay their respects from 9 a.m. until the visitation on Thursday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the funeral or the graveside service, a recording of Jim’s service will be available for viewing the following day on his Tribute Page at www.bradleyhadley.com. The family suggests contributions to the First United Methodist Church, Sedalia, or the Clinton Sunrise Optimist Club.
