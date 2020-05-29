James Robert "Jim" Eidson, age 79, of Blue Springs, Mo., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo., after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 19, 1940 in Seagraves, Texas, to Orville Hershal and Barbara Domicille (Nuttall) Eidson and later raised by his loving aunt and uncle, Ella Hurt and her husband, James "Brownie" Hurt. They had no children of their own and he was such a joy in their life. He lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and St. Louis, Mo., until settling in Blue Springs, Mo., in 1999.
He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Ill., where he was on the track team as pole vaulter and quarterback of the football team. After graduation in 1958, he and a couple of his buddies joined the Navy and was eventually stationed at the Pacific Missile Range, Point Mugu, Calif., where he was an aviation electronics technician where twice he received a Good Conduct medal and received an honorable discharge in 1962.
Jim returned to Illinois and earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1966 in Personnel Management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. There he was a member of Sigma Pi social fraternity where he served as Treasurer.
He was well-respected throughout his career in the Financial industry. At one time was the manager for Boatman's Investment Services for Oklahoma and part of Texas and retired from H&R Block Financial Advisors in 2012.
Jim married Glenda Peters (or, "Lightnin", as he called her - think maybe they were late on occasion?) on Sept. 13, 1997, in Kansas City, Mo. She was his fishing and hunting partner for throughout their marriage. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to his lakehouse with his wife at Pomme de Terre in Bolivar, Mo., more than anything.
Jim was known as husband, Dad, Poppa, Baboo and Jim Bob. He was full of charm and wit and will be remembered for his "Jimisms"; When someone was unhappy or sad, it was always "Let's get out of this paradigm," Or if having to wait "Am I going to live long enough to... ..(whatever they were getting ready to do), "Head and toes" (his advice to his daughter Chandra over the years which started when she played basketball . . . Use your "head and toes" then everything else in between will fall in to place.), “Wimpy, wimpy, wimpy, hefty, hefty, hefty” (cheering daughter Leah on in softball - wimpy if she didn't get a hit, hefty if she did....she knew her dad was in the stands.... remember those hefty bag commercials?), "Make a list of pros and cons" (Megan knew when she asked for advice this is the first thing he was going to say to her - make that list - so she had her notepad ready), and to all who were privileged to get some advice he would end with "You asked me what time it was, and I just told you how to make a Swiss watch." He was a gracious host when people would visit, always making sure they knew where the drinks and snacks were. Jim will be missed by all those that loved him. He left a mountain of joyful memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Aunt and Uncle.
Jim is survived by those who will cherish his memory; his wife Glenda, of the home; three daughters and sons-in-law, Megan and Eryc Koch of Houston, Mo., Chandra and Antonio Kekati of Abu Dhabi, and Leah and Chris Delre of Pottsville, Ark.; four grandsons, Theo, Sachio, Conner and Cash; one granddaughter, Addison; three stepchildren, spouses and their children, Shari and Tom Doak, Tyler, Georgia and Charlie, Eric Parker, Dillon and Payton, Jeremy and Missy Parker, Austen and Hayden; and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to St. Luke's Hospice staff for their compassion and loving care they gave to Jim and his family. The family has designated St. Luke's Foundation, 901 E. 104th St., #100, Kansas City, Mo., 64131, saintlukesgiving.org/hospice as appropriate for memorials in Jim's name.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.