Jerry Lee Barnett, 69, youngest son of William Walter Barnett and Hester McKenzie Holt, was born at home in Fallen Timbers, Ohio. He passed away April 6, 2020.
Mr. Barnett grew up in the Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus, Ohio. At age 18, his adventures began. His first job was washing dishes and busing tables at a Sheraton Hotel for $1.50 an hour. In his journey through life he acquired many skills, including foundry work, helper on a construction site, mechanic and many other odd jobs.
He traveled from Ohio to Florida and on to Texas where he spent most of his adult life. Around 2005, he came to Missouri.
In 2007, he met and married Dorothy Thomas.
Mr. Barnett loved mowing grass and looked forward to the time the grass started growing. He also loved helping others, building things and visiting his friends. Firing up the grill was a favorite time for the whole family. Fishing was his favorite fun thing to do.
Mr. Barnett was baptized in August 2019 and attended church at Hickory Ridge until his health prevented it.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patricia Huggins; and one brother, Darrell Huggins.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Wendy Lee Barnett of Logan, Ohio, and Alesha English of Bolivar; two sons, Justin Snyder of Houston and Kenneth Brandon of Hollister; and eight grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Jerry Barnett Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home.
Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
