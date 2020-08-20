Jerry L. Kirksey of Bolivar, son of Bernard Lewis Kirksey and Jaunita Kirksey was born in Wheaton, Mo., on Nov. 20, 1938, and passed away August 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Lewis Kirksey and Jaunita Kirksey, and his brother, Mike Kirksey.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, their three sons, Jay Kirksey, Daren Kirksey and David Kirksey; and nieces and a nephew who is considered a son, Sean Kirksey; and 12 grandchildren.
Mr. Kirksey was a family man who watched his three sons play baseball and basketball. In the summer the family would work on their farm: weeding the garden, cutting wood and taking care of cattle, all morning. In the afternoon they would head for the golf course or swimming pool and back home to get the chores done , all this mingled with baseball practice or games. Sunday morning found the family in Sunday School and church.
Mr. Kirksey was an avid golfer, playing in many tournaments. He loved to compete. In the coaching field, he had a knack of getting the young men to play hard, play selflessly and play as a team. He would somehow convince them, because he believed it himself that by making your teammates better players, you became a better player and everyone gets the credit. Those are the qualities of success, no matter what field you are in.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Northside Christian Church, Springfield, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to either The Baptist Children's Home, c/o Jeff Hicks, 1837 E. Cherry St., Springfield, Mo. 65802 or The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 3525 S. National Ave. Ste. 203, Springfield, Mo. 65807.
