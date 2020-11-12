Jerry Douglas Crites, 67, son of Dean David and Wanda Louise Williams Crites, was born July 17, 1953, in Gideon, Mo.
He passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in the Colonial Residential Center, Bismarck, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry is survived by a brother, James Crites, and a sister, LouAnn Crites, both of Springfield, Mo.
No services are planned. Cremation and Inurnment is Frances Cemetery in West Plains is under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
