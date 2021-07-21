Jerry Dean Sillyman, age 85, passed away July 19, 2021, at Batesville, Ark. He was born April 23, 1936, on the family farm at Dykes, the oldest of three children born to Earl and Faye (Collins) Sillyman.
He attended Ragsdale grade school and Houston High School graduating with the class of 1954. As a youth, he was active in 4-H and FFA.
After graduation, he went to Wichita, Kan., where he worked in the aircraft industry at Boeing and Cessna Aircraft as an inspector. Jerry was also a 32nd degree mason and served on the MFA board for several years.
On Nov. 23, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Anika. They made their home in Wichita for 20 years before returning to Texas County to raise Hereford cattle at the original family farms at Dykes and Hightown. They received the Missouri Commercial Hereford Award for two years. He met many interesting people who became friends while selling cattle and attending sales.
Due to failing health, the past three years, Jerry made his home at Batesville, Ark., with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law. He enjoyed being outdoors, reading anything he could get his hands on, watching sports on TV, attending his great-nephew’s basketball games, and going to horse shows with family members.
Survivors include, his sister-in-law, Nancy Halford of Batesville, Ark.; sister-in-law, Joan Sillyman of Crowley, Texas; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Brad and Renae Hinkle and sons; along with many cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Janet; two brothers, Jim Sillyman and Joe Sillyman; and the recent passing of his brother-in-law, Thurlo “Cotton” Halford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dykes Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside Services were held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Dykes Cemetery with Don Crockett officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Brad Hinkle, T.W. Halford, Justin Halford, Lance Halford, Devan Halford and Jimmy Mathis. Honorary pallbearers were William Mathis, Chris Mathis, John Vandiver, Steve Collins and Doyle Hutsell.
