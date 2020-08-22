Jerry Wayne Barton, the son of George Avery and Vernia Bell Morgan Barton, was born in St. Louis on July 12, 1955. He passed away Aug. 20, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in West Plains. He was 65.
He grew up in the Raymondville area and later worked in area sawmills, also with his brother Avery’s drywall business as well as Golden Hills Trail Rides. He was always a hard worker.
Mr. Barton loved being outdoors, especially camping and spending time at the river. He also enjoyed watching TV, barbecues and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Blanche West and Carol Fischer; and a brother, George “Leroy” Barton.
Mr. Barton is survived by a sister, Bonnie Richards; two brothers, Arnold “Sonny” Barton and Avery Barton; daughters, Kathy and Becky, as well as many other family members and friends.
Funeral services are noon Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment is in the Friendship Cemetery at Raymondville.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
