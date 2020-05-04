Jennifer Lynn Biram Blomgren, 62, daughter of Wayne and Roberta Atterberry Biram, was born July 15, 1957, in Waynesville. She passed away April 30, 2020, at her home in Springfield, Mo.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alisha Fitzsimmons and Tonia Fiegenbaum, both of Plato; one sister, Debra Geist of Steelville; one brother, Douglas Biram of St James; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.
Mrs. Blomgren grew up in the Waynesville/Plato area.
She was a paramedic and worked on an ambulance for many years. She also worked as a medical assistant for CoxHealth in Springfield for many years. Mrs. Blomgren loved helping people and enjoyed her career.
She also worked at Esg in Springfield, providing security for events. She enjoyed her job and the people that she worked with. She often told her family about the concerts and events that she worked.
Mrs. Blomgreen loved her family. She was always looking for ways to help her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, were at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Bob Troutt officiating.
