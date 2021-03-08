JAY KEITH GIBSON

Jay Keith Gibson, age 77, son of Jay and Matoe (Lilly) Gibson, was born April 27, 1943, in Houston, Mo. He died at his home in Springfield, Mo., on Jan. 8, 2021.

Jay Keith grew up on the family farm south of Houston. He attended Houston schools and graduated from Raytown, Mo. Jay Keith accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age.

He worked at Chevrolet and Firestone in Kansas City, Mo., for many years. He also owned and operated a motel in Springfield for some time.

Jay Keith Gibson was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from March 19, 1965, until March 18, 1967.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Lucille Creed, Dorothy Ritter, Walter Gibson, Gene Gibson, Robert Gibson and Kenneth Gibson.

Surviving are his siblings, Mary Thompson, Mildred Wall and Sue Effie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with full military honors is 10 a.m.  Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Ozark Cemetery with Van Kirkwood officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

