Janet Sue “Craig” Nichols, 74, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. She was born July 20, 1946, in Carthage, Mo., to Gordon and Jean “Aldridge” Craig.
Retired from J.C. Penney in Joplin, she spent her free time enjoying her family. Three years ago a stroke took her ability to walk or talk.
Survivors include by two daughters, Kim Wilkerson of Carthage and Shannon Motzkus of Houston; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held later.
In her memory, the family suggests memorials to Fairview Christian Church Food Pantry in care of Ulmer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ulmerfh.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
