Jane Marie DeSmedt (nee Halbruegger) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed suddenly at the age of 73, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul Arthur DeSmedt, dear mother of Nicholas DeSmedt and Hannah Reinhardt, dear step-mother of Paula Meyer, dear mother-in-law of Kyle Reinhardt, dear daughter of the late George Charles Halbruegger and the late Theodora Marie Halbruegger (nee Welsch), dear grandmother of Rylee Lang and Zoey Reinhardt, dear step-grandmother of Anna Meyer, Jacob Meyer, and Mark Meyer, dear sister of Elizabeth Anne Goldkamp, Mary Lou Calderone, James Thomas Halbruegger, the late Joan Marie Halbruegger and the late John Richard Halbruegger, dear daughter-in-law of the late Arthur James DeSmedt and the late Nettie Hellen DeSmedt (nee Peters), dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in St. Louis, Mo. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to Habitat for Humanity appreciated.
Arrangements under the direction of Kriegshauser Brothers of St. Louis, Mo.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.